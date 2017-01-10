Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation 2017!

Help raise funds and spread awareness for childhood cancer by donating to NNCCF’s 2016/2017 Know the Gold campaign and radiothon. All donations will be matched 100% by the William N. Pennington Foundation up to $200,000! Funds raised will provide financial support to northern Nevada families facing childhood cancer.

That means our goal is $200,000!

Join KKOH at Scheels inside the Outlets at Sparks on Friday January 27th! We will be on the mics and the phones getting donations for the Northern Nevada families dealing with the unthinkable.

~~~

NNCCF will provide help, hope and courage so that no family faces childhood cancer alone. Our vision is to enrich the lives of children and their families who are diagnosed with cancer in the Northern Nevada region. We will do this by striving to ease the heavy financial and emotional burden that these families face. We will educate our community so that, together we can dedicate more resources to put toward the fight. We will support research so that our children receive the best possible treatment, and one day, a cure will be found.