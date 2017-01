Truckee Meadows Water Authority wants to assure all TMWA customers that at no time during the flood event, was the water system ever compromised. The water from TMWA is, and has been, safe to drink. Despite flood conditions throughout the Truckee Meadows this last weekend, the TMWA delivery system suffered no significant damage. If there are any questions from TMWA customers regarding water quality, contact TMWA’s Water Quality department at 834-8118.