Claw Guys Get Credit For Their Hard Work

Q and D Construction, and their excavator operators, are being credited for their hard work on the Arlington, Sierra, and Lake Street bridges during the flood. The workers spent most of Sunday and Monday removing large trees and other debris that could have blocked the bridges, and allowed water to flood the downtown area. To thank them, the Peppermill Casino Resort invited the 4 men to try their luck on the Claw Game inside the arcade to see who could pick up the most stuffed animals. Every worker that got a stuffed animal out of the claw game got $50 to donate to the American Red Cross, and the casino gave an additional $1,000 donation.