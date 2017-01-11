County, City Focuses on Recovery Efforts

Washoe County, and the Cities of Reno and continue to focus on assessment and recovery efforts as the flood waters subside. But the region is expected to see more dangerous weather in the coming days. The National Weather Service in Reno is predicting snow and increased winds through today. The flood risk is decreasing But you’re still urged to avoid the Truckee River and flooded areas. Also there is a continuing risk of falling trees due to high winds and saturated ground. To report flood damage, please call 337-5800.