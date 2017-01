Carson City Sheriffs Officers have arrested the woman accused in a road rage hit and run. 33 year old Traci Lynn Morrison of Reno is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon. November 14th a woman driving a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon got into a verbal confrontation with a group of men at the gas pumps at the 711 on North Carson Street in Carson City. She then then drove rammed a victim’s vehicle with the Jeep. They say the arrest was based on tips received from the public,