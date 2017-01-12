Avalanche Warning For Lake Tahoe Area

A High Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the Lake Tahoe area, and all Lake Tahoe Unified schools are closed. Residents of the Crystal Bay and Incline Village area are being asked to continue to shelter in place during this snow event. Incline Village public schools are closed for the rest of the week, and all school activities are canceled. Residents in the Crystal Bay area are advised to stay indoors until further notice. Residents are asked to call “2-1-1” if they see downed trees or power lines. No houses have ever been seriously damaged from large avalanches in Crystal Bay, but there is always a possibility. Stay away from uphill windows and doors. This advisory is in effect until further notice. The recent winter storm hitting the Tahoe Basin and surrounding areas has brought with it about nine feet of snow, strong winds and road closures.