Flood Risks Remain in Northern Nevada

The northern Nevada region continues to experience emergency conditions due to severe weather. Crews and first responders are working around the clock to clear snow, place sandbags in key locations and remove drain blockages to prevent flooding. The National Weather Service in Reno reports that rain and snowfall for the first 10 days of January make it the 12th wettest month in Washoe County since 1893. They’re recommending that residents keep flood reduction resources, including sandbags, nearby for the next 1-2 weeks. Any additional rainfall could potentially cause significant flooding. Mountain travel disruptions and snow could continue.