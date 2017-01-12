House Dems Want McCarran Statue Removed

Nevada’s three Democratic House members have written a letter to Gov. Brian Sandoval and state legislative leaders asking them to take action to provide for the removal of the statue of Democratic Senator Patrick McCarran from the Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. While he helped shape the country’s aviation industry, the former senator from Nevada also left a legacy of racism, and anti-Semitism, according to the letter sent by Reps. Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen. Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid says McCarran’s name should be removed from the Las Vegas airport for the same reasons.