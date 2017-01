Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night will stop the postal service on their daily rounds, except for this week in Incline Village and other communities around Lake Tahoe. The U.S. Postal Service says they’re suspending mail delivery in Truckee and some areas around the Lake, including Carnelian Bay, Homewood, Incline Village, Kings Beach, Olympic Valley, Tahoe City, Tahoe Vista, and Tahoma due to the winter storm.