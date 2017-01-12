Nevada Receives Major Education Grant

The Council of Chief State School Officers and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are announcing $20 million in grants to 10 U.S. states, including Nevada, to dramatically increase the number of students who graduate from high school prepared for careers. Each winning state will work with government, business and education leaders to strengthen career education. Nevada will receive $2 million over three years to expand and improve career pathways. Governor Brian Sandoval says the New Skills for Youth grant is another wonderful resource that will help Nevada refocus and transform its economy.