Raider May Move To Vegas Without Adelson

The Raiders have apparently been knocking heads with casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, and could decide to try to move to Las Vegas, without his investment.

Since the legislature approved a room tax hike to fund the stadium, the Raiders and Adelson have been unable to make a deal. The owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers says the Raiders may come without Adelsons backing. Art Rooney the Second also made it clear Adelson can’t be involved in Raiders ownership, because his casinos have sports betting.