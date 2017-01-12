Senator Masto Supports Chao Nomination

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released a statement supporting Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s nomination. Cortez Masto says while they don’t see eye to eye on all issues, Chao’s previous experience as Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Director of the Peace Corps, and Secretary of Labor shows that she’s well-prepared to run a federal agency of the size and scope of the Department of Transportation. She says she looks forward to learning more about Secretary Chao’s plans to improve our country’s infrastructure and how funds for these infrastructure projects will benefit states like Nevada.