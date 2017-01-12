Sun Valley Woman Gets 20 Years For DUI Crash

A Sun Valley woman who worried more about her car than the two 19 year olds she severely injured in a crash, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. 24-year-old Nicole Cote was found guilty of two counts of DUI Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. She was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year terms for each of the DUI charges and two concurrent 4-year terms for each reckless driving charge. Cote will serve a minimum of five years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. The driver of the vehicle she hit sustained seven broken ribs, three broken vertebrae, a lacerated kidney and a punctured lung. The person riding with him suffered a traumatic brain injury that put him in a coma for a month and later underwent a 19-month rehabilitation effort to learn to walk and talk again.