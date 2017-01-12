Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Arrested

Reno police have arrested 25-year-old Joseph Vilardi in connection with a fatal hit and run last week. Police say Vilardi is the driver who hit and killed 32- year-old Jason Leach at the intersection of Holcomb and Pueblo in Reno January 4th

Vilardi was arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Reno Police Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle Vilardi is suspected of driving at the time of the crash was located at the same residence.