The attorney likely to file a lawsuit against the City of Reno is blasting the investigations that essentially cleared ex-city manager Andrew Clinger of sexual harassment. Mark Mausert says the probes were expensive and ineffective, and labels them “Incomplete and biased.” Two of the women involved in the accusations have left city employment, another has taken a leave of absence. None agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation. Clinger was fired by the City Council.