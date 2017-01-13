Reward Offered in Mail Theft

Secret Witness is offering a cash reward of $1,000 in a mail theft case. They want the suspects who ripped off the mailbox cluster at the Donner Springs Village Mobile Home Park on Boca Way in Reno. Saturday January 7th and again on Wednesday January 11th, the pair pried open the boxes. This is a Federal felony crime investigated by the U. S. Postal Inspectors Office. The total loss is unknown, but may have included checks, bills, documents with personal information, or medications. The suspects described as two heavy set women, possibly in their 30’s, driving a Ford Explorer.