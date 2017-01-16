Reno Man Arrested For Involuntary Manslaughter

A Reno man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter on Saturday, after accidentally shooting an acquaintance, at a hotel on the 1000 block of East Sixth Street. Twenty three year old Deandre Richie was also booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and buying or receiving stolen property. Police described Richie as “impaired” while he was handling a gun a little after 1a.m. in a hotel room. The gun fired and the bullet hit a man in the chest. An ambulance took the wounded man to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival.police released a statement saying that:“Although the investigation, consisting of multiple interviews including the defendant, determined there was no altercation or malicious intent by the defendant to shoot the victim, the defendant was arrested for manslaughter due to the circumstances,” The victim has not been identified.