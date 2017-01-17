Adam Laxalt Considering a Run For Governor

One of the leading Nevada Republicans considering running for governor next year is showing off a sizeable campaign war chest nearly two years before the 2018 election. Attorney General Adam Laxalt filed an annual campaign contribution report Monday that shows he raised nearly $1.2 million in 2016 — all but about $100,000 of that during the last three months of the year. Combined with money left over from 2015, that gives him $1.5 million cash-on-hand entering 2017. Campaign adviser, Robert Uithoven, told reporters yesterday Laxalt hasn’t decided whether to run for governor in 2018.