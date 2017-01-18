Amodei & Heller Introduce Mining Legislation

Congressman Mark Amodei joined with Senator Dean Heller to introduce mining legislation, to more efficiently develop domestic sources of minerals in Nevada and across the country. Amodei says in a statement– “Critical and strategic minerals are essential to the technologies that make our daily lives and economy work.” “Unfortunately, when it comes to mining strategic and critical minerals in America, regulations, bureaucratic inefficiency, and lack of coordination between federal agencies unnecessarily threaten our economy and jeopardize our national security. In Nevada, permitting delays stand in the way of good-paying jobs and revenue for local, often rural, communities.”