Governor Delivers His Final State of The State

Governor Brian Sandoval delivered his “State of the State” Address, and suggests the remaking of the state into the New Nevada is only beginning. Sandoval, whose term ends in two years, touted the job growth, improvement in education, and the development of the workforce he pushed hard for, including the more than 200 companies that have come here since he was elected, in the depth of a recession. Sandoval says there’s a lot more to do to improve education and continue to grow jobs, and he says he will do it “vigorously and aggressively.”