Habitual Criminal Gets Life in Prison

A habitual criminal has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his conviction on attempted murder and robbery charges. 52-year-old Kevin Clausen of Reno was found guilty in October 2016 on one count of Robbery With the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. He also pleaded no contest to a related count of being an Ex-felon in Possession of a Firearm.