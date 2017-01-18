Unemployment Rate Lowest in Nine Years

Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to a seasonally-adjusted 5.1 percent in December, down “Point-one” from November. That’s the lowest it has been in nine years, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Nevada added a seasonally-adjusted 3,400 jobs relative to November. For the state it’s the 72nd month of job growth. Governor Brian Sandoval says he’s pleased with the manner in which Nevada’s labor markets closed out the year. Wages, small business employment, and the number of employers all stand at record highs. The Governor says he’s committed to our continued momentum of supporting job growth so that every Nevadan is able to find employment.