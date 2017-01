Looks like the field may be being cleared for Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The latest to announce his “non” candidacy for Governor is Congressman Mark Amodei. He joins Lt Govenor Mark Hutchison, and Senator Dean Heller among prominent republicans who won’t be candidates for Governor in 2018. On the democrat side, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak has 3.8 million on hand if he decides to run, compared to 1.5 million collected by Laxalt. He is saying if he’ll make a run for Governor.