Nine Carson City Projects Await Approval

Carson City may be getting nine new road projects if they’re approved by the Regional Transportation Commission next month. The city expects to have around $1.6 million in RTC capital funds in 2017-2018 to spend on roads, with some of that money going towards surface sealing on Stewart Street from William to Carson streets, Fairview Drive to Snyder Avenue, and Edmonds Drive to Bigelow Drive, just to name a few. One of the roads also being looked at for improvements is College Parkway from Nye Lane to Sherman Lane, but that roadway needs what’s called a mill and overlay in which the top two inches of a road is removed and replaced, so that project would be very intensive and effect traffic more than the others. Around $1.3 million is expected to be spent on the nine tentative projects.