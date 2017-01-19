Wanted Fugitive Caught in Reno

The pursuit of a wanted fugitive blocked Wedekind Road Wednesday afternoon. The incident started when K-9 Deputies and U.S. Marshall’s moved in to make an arrest about 3pm, and the suspect, 34-year-old Eugenio Enrique Corona, fled the traffic stop. That led to a brief pursuit, and several shots fired in the area of Wedekind and El Rancho. One person has been taken into custody, and then to the hospital, after being bitten by a K-9 deputy. A gun was recovered near McCarran and El Rancho, along the chase route. No gunshot victims have been reported.