California Man Arrested After Chase

A California man was arrested after a chase south of Reno late Thursday morning. NHP Troopers say a witness called about a couple fighting inside a car, around 10 a.m. The same vehicle was later spotted at I-580 and Mt. Rose south, but the vehicle didn’t stop, exiting in Washoe Valley and getting onto Eastlake and Highway 580 north. That’s where at NHP sergeant forced the vehicle off the roadway and the man got out and ran away across 580 into a nearby field. 36 year old Tyrone Preciado Sr, is suspected of driving while impaired, and will face a variety of charges.