Flood Repairs Costly in Northern Nevada

The recent flood caused destruction across northern Nevada. Flood waters damaged at least ten different state highways. Most of them have been repaired, but it took NDOT a lot of money to get roads ready for drivers. District Engineer Thor Dyson says they paid out an estimated $6.5M dollars in emergency contracts to repair the roads from flooding, pot holes, and other problems. The main flooding happened Sunday, January 8th. By the next day NDOT was awarding contracts and trying to get roads repaired.