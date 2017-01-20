Hacked Med Marijuana Portal Restored

The State of Nevada Medical Marijuana computer portal is back up and running, after a data breech a few weeks ago. Information on medical marijuana patients, the doctors who prescribe it, and dispensaries was accessed by an unknown hacker, shutting the portal down for the last couple of weeks. You can use the portal now to apply or renew your card without the chance of someone stealing your identity. Dispensaries can also start using the portal again for patient verification and point of sale purposes. Anyone whose personal information may have been impacted as a result of the breach has been notified by mail, and an investigation of the breach is ongoing.