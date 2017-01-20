Standoff in Reno Ends Peacefully

Reno Police arrested a man following a standoff on Crampton Street near Wells yesterday afternoon. Police say detectives determined that 22 year old James Lynch, a wanted felony suspect, was living at the apartment complex. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant for Lynch’s arrest, but he reportedly refused to cooperate. A Reno SWAT team arrived on scene to ensure that a woman with Lynch was not harmed. They also determined that there were no other people inside the apartment. The incident began at around 2:30 yesterday afternoon and Lynch surrendered about two hours later. The woman has not been arrested.