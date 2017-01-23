Expect Delays at Pyramid & McCarran This Week

Drivers should expect increased delays at the intersection of Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard beginning some time this week, depending on weather conditions. The primary delays will likely be during the morning commute for drivers headed southbound on Pyramid Way. Due to the shifting traffic on McCarran Boulevard, new restrictions will be put into place on Pyramid Way southbound. This includes restricting the southbound right lane to a right-only lane. The inside lane will become a through-only lane. New barriers will be installed preventing last minute lane changes as southbound traffic approaches the Pyramid and McCarran intersection.