Police Investigating Weekend Shootings

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of two people in the area of McCarran and Sutro in Reno and the 2600 block of Cygnet Circle in Sparks. Early Saturday morning, the Sparks Police Department and the Reno Police Department responded to calls of several shots fired, and found two victims. Investigators believe the cases are related and both departments are working together. Anyone with information should contact the Sparks Police Department, the Reno Police Department, or Secret Witness: 322-4900.