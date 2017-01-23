The Rat Pack Is Back at Harrah’s Reno!

Listen to Reno’s Morning News with Ross and Monica for your chance to win tickets before you can even buy them!

The Rat Pack is Back! And they’re heading to Harrah’s Reno inside Sammy’s Showroom. Thursday – Friday nights March 16th – July 1st. It will be a night of all the classics from Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, and Dean Martin!

Relive the days of the Rat Pack with Las Vegas’ most famous Entertainers and their live big band as they appeared live in the Sands Hotel Copa Room. The only Vegas based show with national touring companies and an award from the “Congress of the United States”. Now in its eighteenth smash year with over 6000 performances in over 40 states, 4 foreign countries and millions of tickets sold.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th!