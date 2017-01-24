Habitual Criminal Gets 24 Years in Prison

A Reno man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being convicted of burglary. 37-year-old Christopher Paul Lyons pleaded guilty in October 2016 to the burglary charge, and the DA’s office filed a notice of intent to seek habitual criminal status based Lyon’s criminal history that spanned nearly 20 years. According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Lyon’s rap sheet included such offenses as burglary, possession of stolen vehicles and property, and drug charges. Lyons will serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.