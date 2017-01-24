Heavy Snow Damages Historic Building

An historic building in South Lake Tahoe was damaged from the recent heavy snow fall, causing the roof to collapse Monday morning. SLT firefighters were called at around 2:40 am to the Pioneer Center on Harrison Avenue after the roof above the Green Tahoe Market and Liquor Store fell in. The market, and other businesses in the complex, will be closed until crews can evaluate damage to the buildings. The SLT fire team will also be out looking at other roofs in the South Shore area in the days to come, to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The National Weather Service forecast did warn everyone who lives along the lake last week that the amount of water content in this last storm could result in the collapse of some buildings, and the city also sent out recommendations for residents to clear the snow off their roofs.