A Nevada man is speaking out against a push by three U.S. House members to remove Senator Pat McCarran’s Statue from the Capitol because of McCarran’s reputation as a racist. William Pyatt of Dayton was a teenager when he saw McCarran collapse and die from a heart attack after a 1954 speech. He says Pat McCarran was family friend. Pyatt is now 76 and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that McCarran’s reputation has been blown out of proportion.