Armed Robber Gets 30 Years in Prison

A Sun Valley man will be heading to prison for 30 years for committing a downtown Reno armed robbery. 21-year-old Javier Godoy-Rufino was arrested for the April 2016 robbery of a Reno couple, who were sitting on a bench near the Reno Justice Court when Godoy-Rufino held a gun to the back of the man’s head, used racial slurs, and demanded money. The man gave Godoy-Rufino the $20 in his wallet while the female took off and called 911. Godoy-Rufino then hit the man with his gun, knocking him to the ground. RPD showed up shortly after, and following a brief chase, made the arrest.