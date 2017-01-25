Mayor Prepares For “State of The City”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will deliver her State of the City address tomorrow, and the public is invited to attend. It’s being held at 5:30pm at Atlantic Aviation located at 655 S. Rock Blvd. in Reno. If you’d like to go, you’re asked to RSVP at reno.gov/sotcreno, so they have an idea of how many people to expect. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. As part of her “Lifting Reno Up” speech, Mayor Schieve will talk about the ways aviation benefits the northern Nevada region. She will also cover the City’s accomplishments, challenges and strategic plan. Public parking is available.