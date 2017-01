The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who took money from a convenience store in Sun Valley. Police say around 10 o’clock last night an armed man walked into the B & T Market on Sun Valley Boulevard and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery. The only description of the suspect is that he was dressed in black. If you have any information, please contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office or Secret Witness: 322-4900.