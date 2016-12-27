Chris Plante joined the broadcast community after 17 years at CNN including nearly ten years assigned to the Pentagon covering the U.S. military and intelligence community. He was assigned variously as Pentagon Correspondent, Senior Producer for National Security Affairs, Military Affairs Producer and as an assignment editor. He travelled extensively for CNN covering defense related stories from Saudi Arabia in 1990 and Bosnia in 1995, to Vietnam, Indonesia, Africa and the remote corners of the former Soviet Union. Chris received the Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio and Television News Directors’ Association (RTNDA) for his reporting from the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

These days Chris hosts a daily show Monday through Friday on our Cumulus media sister station WMAL in our nation’s capital, and he is celebrating the New year of 2017 by joining the ranks of nationally syndicated talk show hosts. He also makes frequent appearances on various cable news networks including the Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC.

In his time with WMAL, Chris has helped raise significant amounts of money for charities like the Fisher House Foundation.

Representing the third generation of his family that has been “on-the-air” in radio and television, Chris brings a unique world-view, and largely conservative/libertarian values to his role as talk show host. Chris says his political party is Practi-crat, “because of my distinctly practical political leanings.”

We’re excited to make Chris Plante a part of the KOH team as his weekend encore show will be heard Saturday night from 7-10 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 4-7 p.m.