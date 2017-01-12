Lawmakers Work to Stop Yucca Resurrection

Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto along with Representatives Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen, and Jacky Rosen all joined together to introduce legislation to keep the Yucca Mountain waste dump from being resurrected. Their “Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act,” allows the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to authorize construction of a nuclear waste repository, only if the Secretary of Energy has written consent from the governor of the host state, affected local governments, and Indian tribes. The Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act ensures Nevada, and every other state, has a meaningful voice in the process if it is considered for a nuclear waste repository. Congresman Ruben J. Kihuen says his district isn’t a dumping ground for the rest of the country’s nuclear waste, especially when the health and safety of constituents is at risk. Mark Amodei did not sign on.