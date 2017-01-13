Car Thief Arrested in Fallon

A Fallon man is accused of stealing a car Thursday, then trying to evade authorities who tried to stop him. 27 year old Ryan Neil McAfee, is alleged to have stolen a car from the south side of Fallon that was left to warm up Thursday morning. About 15 minutes after it was reported stolen, a Churchill County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it and tried to stop it but McAfee refused to pull over and crashed according to Fallon Police. McAfee then allegedly tried to run away but was caught about 100 feet from the crash scene. There was a 19-year-old woman in the car but authorities determined she had nothing to do with the theft. The police department is seeking charges related to the theft, while the sheriff’s office will seek charges related to the chase, police said. The chase forced a brief lockdown at Northside Early Learning Center.