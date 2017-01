The losing streak is over for Nevada’s top casinos. The states “Gaming abstract” shows the 273 gaming venues that grossed a million dollars or more in revenue last year, turned a profit of 979 million dollars, compared with 2015’s loss of 662 million, according to the Gaming Control Board. Actual gaming revenue remains below peak levels. The state takes 822 million in gaming taxes and fees. Nevada’s casinos have reported losses for the previous seven years.