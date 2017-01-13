More Flooding Possible For Next Week

Just when we thought we were out of the woods when it comes to weather activity, the National Weather Center says another atmospheric river is on the way next week. Which isn’t good news considering all the snow that’s fallen in the last couple of days. Expect most of that to wash away and into the Truckee River, creating flood concern in Reno and Sparks on Wednesday and Thursday. Experts advise that you keep those sandbags handy, and a “go bag” packed with your important paperwork, meds, and other essentials you need on a daily basis, in case of an evacuation.