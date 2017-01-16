MLK Day Closures

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall including the Community Development department, City Attorney’s Office and the Reno Municipal Court are closed . So is Sparks City Hall including the City Attorney’s Office and the Sparks Municipal Court. Additionally, All City of Reno recreation facilities will be closed, except for Northwest Pool. The Sparks Parks & Recreation Office including Alf Sorensen Community Center and Larry D. Johnson Community Centers are closed. Washoe County closures include the Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex

Washoe County Senior Services

Washoe County Health District

All Washoe County libraries

In addition, North Valleys Library will be closed on Tuesday

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court plus the The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

Regional Animal Services shelter operations and office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Truckee Meadows Community College

and the City of South Lake Tahoe city offices are also closed

The following will be open:

The office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street and Wells Avenue in Reno will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight.