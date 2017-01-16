The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall including the Community Development department, City Attorney’s Office and the Reno Municipal Court are closed . So is Sparks City Hall including the City Attorney’s Office and the Sparks Municipal Court. Additionally, All City of Reno recreation facilities will be closed, except for Northwest Pool. The Sparks Parks & Recreation Office including Alf Sorensen Community Center and Larry D. Johnson Community Centers are closed. Washoe County closures include the Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex
Washoe County Senior Services
Washoe County Health District
All Washoe County libraries
In addition, North Valleys Library will be closed on Tuesday
Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court plus the The Second Judicial District Court
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
Regional Animal Services shelter operations and office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.
Truckee Meadows Community College
and the City of South Lake Tahoe city offices are also closed
The following will be open:
The office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street and Wells Avenue in Reno will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight.
MLK Day Closures
